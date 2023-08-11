Seafood with Roots: Seed to Surf Crafts Unique Seafood Alternatives from Whole Vegetables

Seed to Surf is a Canadian plant-based seafood company tapping into the nutritional, health, and sustainability benefits of whole vegetables to create ocean delicacies.

Launched in 2022, this vegetable-forward company is introducing a creative and unique approach to crafting alternatives: it prepares and preserves high-quality vegetables into canned seafood products.

With help from culinary experts and food scientists, Seed to Surf has developed and launched two products: Mushroom Snow Crab, made from enoki mushrooms, and Celery Root Smoked Whitefish, made from celeriac root, described as tender, salty, and sweet.

These vegan options for seafood boast a clean label formulation that leverages seaweeds such as kelp and kombu for seasoning and flavoring. Moreover, the vegetables are cooked using retort technology, which helps maintain their texture during the canning process and are preserved using sunflower oil.

Significant gap in the market

Seed to Surf’s plant-based canned fish offers consumers a sustainable and ethical alternative made without processed or refined ingredients. According to co-founder Alexandra Bergquist, there is a significant gap in the market for plant-based products based on whole vegetables rather than analogs.

The plant-based seafood category is gaining traction. It will grow with a considerable CAGR of 28.5% through 2029, show the figures of the latest Data Bridge Market Research report. And sales of canned seafood rose 10% to $2.7 billion in the United States last year, based on Euromonitor International data reported by the Food Institute.

Generation Z, said to be the driving force behind the vegan market, and consumers looking for sustainable and convenient alternatives to fish will find Seed to Surf’s tinned products a unique alternative.

“Seed to Surf is seafood with roots, tapping into the marvels of whole vegetables to recreate top-tier seafood dishes in a way that’s sustainable, creative, and conscientious,” says the company.

Seed to Surf’s seafood range is available on its website and in over 100 shops across the United States and Canada.