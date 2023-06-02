Shaka Harry, Backed by Famous Cricketer MS Dhoni, Launches Huge Range of Vegan Indian Food in Singapore

Indian plant-based company Shaka Harry is expanding internationally with a first market venture into the Singaporean market.

Fifteen of the company’s vegan products will launch at Mustafa Centre Singapore — a four-level retail hub and iconic shopping mall known for its 24-hour market-style shopping experience.

Several marketing and promotional campaigns will support Shaka Harry’s launch in the city-state. Additionally, the company has plans to partner with local restaurants and food services to establish its presence.

Anand Nagarajan, co-founder of Shaka Harry, said: “We are confident that our products will appeal to the growing number of individuals embracing flexitarian diets and seeking healthy, delicious, and environmentally friendly food options.”

Promoting plant-based diets

Singapore has become a hub for the rapidly expanding alt protein industry, attracting startups in all categories.

As Shaka Harry noted in a statement, Singaporeans are switching to plant-based diets for health, taste preferences, religious beliefs, and ethical reasons. According to a recent survey, 46% of respondents were willing to switch to a plant-based diet, while 39% opted for a flexitarian diet.

“Expanding our business to Singapore, a country globally recognized for its commitment to promoting plant-based diets and addressing public health, environmental, and ethical issues, holds significant importance for Shaka Harry,” he added.

The best products

Shaka Harry, a brand of Liberate Foods, was founded by a group of entrepreneurs, including Anand Nagarajan, Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita, and Anoop Haridasan to make plant-based protein accessible to every Indian household.

In July 2022, Shaka Harry raised funds from investors Blue Horizon and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who acquired a stake in the company following its successful seed round. Last December, the Indian plant-based brand opened its first physical location at Bengaluru Airport, featuring dine-in and grab-and-go options.

To cater to Indian cuisine and palate, the company developed proprietary taste and flavor solutions and partnered with Chef Manu Chandra, one of India’s top chefs. Shaka Harry’s product range includes snackable, meal accompaniments, and ready-to-eat options, free from trans-fat and cholesterol, offering a healthier alternative.

A recent report by India’s Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) has found that plant-based eating is becoming increasingly common in the country.

The Indian government is facilitating the export of plant-based meat products with the support of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority). Last year, in September, GREENEST Foods, a plant protein startup, shipped “the first alt protein export” from India to the United States with its support.

Sandeep Devgan, co-founder of Shaka Harry, commented: “India’s plant-based food products are highly regarded overseas due to their ethical values and contributions from food service operators and retailers. Our dedicated team at Shaka Harry is committed to creating the best plant-based food products in terms of taste and quality.”