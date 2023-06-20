Shandi Global Launches Ultra High-Protein Vegan Shawarma in Singapore and Australia

Plant-based chicken brand Shandi Global recently launched a high-protein plant-based shawarma, claiming it to be a “world’s first” at Byblos Grill in Singapore in a week-long event for global audiences.

Under the brand FOREVER by Shandi, the shawarma first debuted at FHA Food & Beverage 2023 last April. It was also recently introduced in Australia in a night market at the University of Melbourne in collaboration with UMSU International and Melbourne Alternative Protein Project.

“We are thrilled to have introduced our plant-based shawarma to the global audience and look forward to continuing to offer innovative and sustainable food choices to our customers and partners worldwide!”, shared Shandi Global on LinkedIn.

Expanding home and overseas

The Singaporean company owns one of the country’s largest plant-based chicken facilities, producing patties, chunks, shreds, breasts, drumsticks (introduced in 2021), and kebabs. Its plant-based chicken — which it claims to be healthy — is on menus at schools and hospitals for those looking for meat alternatives.

The company, capitalizing on success and plant-based meat demand, has announced expansion plans in Singapore, including launching products at retailers such as RedMart, reported Food Navigator Asia.

Furthermore, Reena Sharma, CEO of Shandi Global, recently announced that FOREVER will launch at selected outlets in Melbourne and all over Australia in supermarkets, food services, and canteens in July 2023.

The “only” plant chicken with 30% protein

Founded in 2019 by Reena Sharma and Gaurav Sharma to produce sustainable meat alternatives, Shandi Global uses a five-patent process to recreate a plant-based product that says it feels and reacts to cooking, almost like meat.

The food tech company uses enzymes for a meaty taste, high moisture extrusion for dynamic tenderness, and a biochemistry innovation to eliminate undesired plant protein taste. The founders claim its plant-based chicken is the only in the world with 30% protein content, on par with chicken meat, made with natural, non-GMO ingredients such as pea protein, chickpeas, quinoa, flax seeds, brown rice, and coconut oil.

“When we created our plant-based meat FOREVER, our goal was to provide a delicious and sustainable alternative to traditional food. We wanted to create something that would not only taste great but also have a positive impact on the planet. With Forever, we believe we’ve done just that,” shared Shandi Global on social media.