RollinGreens Debuts Shelf-Stable Vegan Chorizo as Shark Tank Appearance Boosts Sales

US plant-based convenience foods company RollinGreens has announced the launch of shelf-stable vegan chorizo, the second product in its Plant-Based ME’EAT line.

The first product in the range, Plant-Based Ground Taco ME’EAT, launched last year and quickly saw explosive growth. Following this success, RollinGreens has revealed it will be introducing several more shelf-stable meat alternatives later this year. The brand was previously best known for products such as Millet Tots and Cauliflower Wings, but has decided to pivot to focus on alt-meat.

All products in the range are soy-free and made with just a few simple ingredients. The Taco ME’EAT and Spicy Chorizo will be available at Kroger from April, adding to the Taco ME’EAT’s existing listings at Thrive Market, QVC, GMA’s Deals and Steals, and more.

Shark Tank appearance

In 2020, RollinGreens appeared on business pitching TV show Shark Tank, raising $500,000 from investor Robert Herjavec in exchange for a 20% stake in the company. Following the appearance, the brand saw a triple-digit surge in sales.

RollinGreens is one of many plant-based brands to find success on the show, including bakery franchise Cinnaholic, pet food company Wild Earth, and burger producer Everything Legendary.

“We pivoted our business when the time was right, and it is more than paying off,” said Lindsey Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of RollinGreens. “This move aligns with our mission of sustainability and feeding the world tasty, clean comfort food. Launching our new Spicy Chorizo is a big milestone for RollinGreens, and we are excited to launch more shelf-stable products this year, and for many years to come.”