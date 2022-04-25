Singapore’s Hoshay Food Launches Vegan Freshwater Eel and Crispy Fried “Chicken”

Singapore’s Hoshay Food has launched a new range of ready-to-eat plant-based meals, featuring meat alternatives made with natural ingredients such as tofu and shiitake mushrooms.

The most popular meals in the new range are the Crispy Fried Chicken, which is pre-fried and coated with herbs and spices, and Hoshay Unagi, a plant-based alternative to freshwater eel which comes drizzled with vegan teriyaki sauce.

The new options are now available at Jollibean Vegan, The Rebel Company Café & Bar, Fitthree, Tonichi Tsukemen, and Southwest Punggol.

Alt-protein in Singapore

Singapore is working towards becoming self-sufficient in food, and alt-proteins are a key part of its strategy. The city-state has been described as the “food tech capital” and the “world epicentre of alt-protein”.

Accordingly, Singapore was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to the sale of cultivated meat, and vegan options are also on the rise — last week, IKEA Singapore announced that half of the main meals at its restaurants would be plant-based by 2025 to improve sustainability. Hoshay also cites protecting the environment as an important part of its mission.

“More ethical, more sustainable, and more options, that is what our latest food series is all about. We have always been passionate about creating tasty meat alternatives to better our health, the environment, and animal welfare, while expanding consumers’ choices,” said Chris Ooi, CEO of Hoshay Food. “As such, our latest three series of plant-based products are specially developed to satisfy taste buds and at the same time be responsible for our increased consumption.”