Singapore’s Yumeat Expands Shelf-Stable Vegan Meat Range Throughout Asia

In 2021, Ayam Brand — a Singaporean prepared and canned foods company established over 120 years ago — introduced a new plant-based meat brand called Yumeat.

Using the tagline “Get your proteins from plants,” Yumeat debuted in Singapore with plant-based luncheon meat and minced meat — two shelf-stable, ready-to-eat plant-based products that were unique in the market at the time.



“Good for you, good for the planet,” says Yumeat, adding, “Whether you are vegan or an aspiring flexitarian, we are here to help you achieve a sustainable lifestyle.”

Expanding through Asia

Over the past year, Yumeat has expanded into Malaysia, Australia, and Hong Kong, and it recently debuted in Thailand. Since its launch, the brand has been introducing new products, including Mapu Tofu and new flavors of luncheon and minced meat. The products are tailored to the tastes of each country.

As plant-based food and beverage demand in Asia grows, Yumeat has announced plans to expand into other Asian markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia.

According to a 2022 GFI APAC report, alt-protein investments in the Asia Pacific region rose from $162 million in 2020 to $312 million in 2021 — a staggering rise of 92%. Furthermore, plant-based food investments in Asia increased by 30% to $372 million, according to GFI’s latest State of the Industry Report.

Capitalizing on the fast-growing demand for plant-based seafood, Yumeat has also launched vegan tuna (only announced on its website for the Singaporean market). It joins South Korea’s Dongwon, which recently debuted the vegan brand My Plant with a range of plant-based tuna products and vegetable dumplings.

Convenient and affordable products

Yumeat products do not require refrigeration, making them more convenient than frozen or chilled meat alternatives. The range comes in various canned and pouch formats and is sold at affordable prices.

The halal-certified products use non-GMO soybeans, oats, and shiitake mushrooms to create their meaty taste. Rich in protein and cholesterol-free, they are said to contain 53% less fat, 23% less salt, and seven times more fiber than conventional canned meats.

“As a leading food producer with a long history of social responsibility, we have now embarked on a mission to provide innovative meat-alternative products which contribute to global sustainability goals. Our products are clean, with no added MSG or preservatives. The ingredients are sustainably sourced,” says Yumeat on its website.