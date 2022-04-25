Squeaky Bean’s New Product Rollout Includes Vegan Pepperoni, Chorizo, Beef & Chicken Kebabs

UK brand Squeaky Bean, perhaps most known for its hugely popular plant-based pastrami, announces the launch of NEW ready-to-eat Spicy Pepperoni Style Slices to its wide portfolio.

The 100% plant-based vegan range, including Chicken Style Pieces, Chargrilled Mini Fillets and Sandwich Slices such as the famous NYC Deli Pastrami, is now available in Tesco, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado and Asda.

Last month, the brand sealed an agreement with Yo! Sushi which saw the addition of its vegan mock duck onto menus with three vegan dishes: Hoisin Duck Roll, Hot Topped Duck Maki and Mighty Duck Fries.​​

Multi product rollout for Sainsbury’s

The launch of Pepperoni Style Slices this Wednesday 27th April closely follows the launch of Squeaky Bean Doner Spiced Beef Style and Shawarma Chicken Style Kebabs into Sainsbury’s earlier in April. Additionally, Spanish Chorizo, NEW Doner Spiced Beef Style Kebab, and NEW Squeaky Bean Shawarma Chicken Style Kebab, will roll out into Sainsbury’s on the same date.

The launch is part of a strong pipeline of NPD which will be supported through PR, sampling, social media and advertising and is set to roll out throughout the year.

Sarah Augustine, brand manager at Squeaky Bean, said: “Our fans speak and Squeaky Bean delivers! They told us they’d love to try a Squeaky version of a pepperoni pizza topping! We think it’s so good, it’ll probably be gone by the time the pizza oven pings! Fans tell us regularly that they choose Squeaky Bean because they love the epic taste and texture of our products, so much so that they often eat it straight from the pack!”

“Squeaky Bean is all about vegan food because you want to – uncompromising taste and texture that delivers seriously craveable food for those ultimate fridge-to-face moments,” Augustine adds.