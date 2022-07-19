India’s Tata Consumer Products Launches Alt-Meat Brand Simply Better

Indian company Tata Consumer Products has announced the launch of its meat alternatives brand, Simply Better. The range has been developed in collaboration with Kerry Ingredients and other key partners.

Simply Better offers products aimed specifically at the Indian market, such as Awadhi Seekh Kebabs, along with more Western-style options such as Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets, Plant-Based Spicy Chicken Fingers, and Plant-Based Chicken Burger Patties.

“The Tata brand is synonymous with trust and India’s multicultural heritage — which makes them perfectly placed to take plant-based meats to India’s true mass market,” said Varun Deshpande, MD at GFI India. “With the growing demand for delicious, sustainable plant-based meats available across the length and breadth of the country, the launch of TATA Simply Better could help unlock huge potential in a multi-billion dollar category over the next decade.”



The TATA Simply Better range is now available across India via Amazon Prime and Flipkart.

Alt-meat in India

Tata is not the first major Indian corporation to launch alt-meat products — one of the country’s largest conglomerates, ITC Limited, entered the market earlier this year. According to the recently established Plant-Based Foods Industry Association, India’s plant-based sector is expected to see explosive growth in the coming months and years.

In recognition of the growing popularity of plant-based foods, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has just introduced regulations governing their labelling and marketing. The new laws ensure that products labelled as vegan are genuinely free of animal products.

“This space carries a lot of potential. Involvement by an established and credible brand like Tata Consumer Products is a validation of plant-based meat’s potential,” said Pratichee Kapoor, Director of Big Bets: Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa at Kerry.

