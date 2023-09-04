THIS Secures First International Listings with the Netherlands’ Largest Supermarket Chain

UK alt meat brand THIS announces its first international launch through an exclusive partnership with Albert Heijn, the Netherlands’ largest supermarket chain.

Four of the brand’s best-selling plant-based meats, THIS Isn’t Beef Burgers, THIS Isn’t Chicken Pieces, THIS Isn’t Pork Sausages, and THIS Isn’t Streaky Bacon, will be available across 430 Albert Heijn stores from the 11th of September.

The debut of THIS products in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to succeed in the plant-based food industry with its realistic alternatives. At the beginning of the year, the food tech company secured £15 million to increase its R&D capabilities, consolidate supply chains, and expand overseas. Its recent launches in the UK include THIS Isn’t Beef Burgers and three on-the-go products featuring the brand’s famous bacon and chicken.

Hot market for plant-based meat

The Netherlands is considered one of the most dynamic plant-based markets in Europe. According to a recent GFI report, the Netherlands has the highest plant-based foods per capita consumption, and in Europe, sales of plant-based foods grew 21% between 2020 and 2022, hitting a record high as innovations have made alternatives to animal products more accessible.

In this scenario, Albert Heijn committed last year to endorse the country’s plant-based movement, aiming to ensure 60% of consumed proteins are plant-based by 2030.

THIS, a certified B Corporation, was named a few months ago the UK’s fastest-growing food and drink brand by financial services firm Alantra, and according to the brand, it still holds its place in the market (IRI Temple Total Grocery). It is the largest independently owned plant-based meat brand in the UK, expecting to generate £20 million in revenue this year, an increase of over 50% compared to its performance in the previous year.

Andy Shovel, co-founder and co-CEO of THIS, comments: “This has been a HUGE undertaking for the business as we’ve worked to secure a really strong partnership with Albert Heijn with a 4-strong range to launch into one of the hottest markets for plant-based globally. We’re over the moon, and almost over the English Channel.”