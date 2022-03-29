THIS Isn’t Caramelised Onion Sausage Launching Into Tesco Next Week

UK alt meat brand THIS™ today announces the launch of This Isn’t Caramelised Onion Sausage, following the success of THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages which launched into Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s at the end of 2021 to become the brand’s third best-selling product.

Last June, THIS announced the closing of an £11 million Series A round which the brand said at the time was the largest ever Series A for a UK based alt meat brand. Plans for the rest of 2022 include a pipeline of new SKUs and the opening of a “Willy Wonka style” plant-based innovation centre in West London as first announced two years ago.

Fat 2.0

The sausage products have been created with pea protein and what THIS refers to as its “newly created, market-leading Fat 2.0.” In a press release the company says that the “patent-pending, olive-oil based fat helps create the same succulence and bite of meat but without the down sides” in a manner reminiscent of Heura’s olive oil based fat analog launched in the Heura Burger 2.0 in 2020.

Comments Andy Shovel, Co-Founder of THIS: “There’s a clear demand for high quality, hyper-realistic plant-based sausages. The fact that our THIS™ Isn’t Pork Sausages have already become one of our best-sellers in such a short time is testament to that. This new edition tastes lush and is another great showcase of our Fat 2.0 innovation.”

The new line will launch into Tesco stores from 4th April, retailing at £2.95 for 230g, supported through PR, in-store sampling, experiential, social media and advertising.