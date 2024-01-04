THIS Celebrates Veganuary With New Plant-Based Chicken Breasts and Frozen Mince

UK alt meat brand THIS is celebrating Veganuary with the launch of two new retail products — THIS Isn’t Chicken Breast and frozen THIS Isn’t Beef Mince.

Made from soy and pea protein, the plant-based chicken breasts can be oven-cooked or pan-fried. They are now available at Tesco.

The frozen mince is a reformulated version of THIS’ popular chilled mince, and is made from soy protein. It joins the brand’s existing frozen range, which features plant-based chicken pieces, tenders, and pork sausages. The mince, which is high in protein and low in saturated fat, is now available at Morrisons.

THIS has also partnered with BrewDog for Veganuary, helping the brewery chain launch a range of new menu options. This includes what are claimed to be Europe’s first vegan chicken wings with skin.

“Making lifestyles more delicious”

The new launches follow a highly successful year for THIS, which has been named the UK’s fastest-growing food brand by Alantra and reported 30% YOY growth in 2023. The brand also raised £15 million in Series B funding last year, and ran its first TV advertisement as part of ITV’s Media for Equity programme.

Additionally, THIS upgraded its plant-based burgers and chicken pieces in 2023, working to rival competitors such as Beyond Meat with simpler, lower-fat recipes.

“If you haven’t already set yourself a New Year’s resolution, get yourself down to Tesco and Morrisons this January and stock up on THIS™,” said Andy Shovel, co-founder of THIS. “Veganuary is a fantastic initiative that every year gets loads of people to try a plant-based lifestyle and we’re all for making lifestyles even more delicious, this year by unveiling our THIS Isn’t chicken breasts and frozen THIS Isn’t beef mince.”