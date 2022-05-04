Big Mountain Foods Launches “Category-Disrupting” Tofu Made With Fava Beans

Canada’s Big Mountain Foods has launched tofu made with fava beans instead of soy. The new product is the result of six years of development and is said to function and taste just like medium-firm soy tofu.

According to Big Mountain, the tofu is a market first and has a huge 95% more protein than leading soy-based brands. It contains only Canadian fava beans and is available in two varieties — regular and smoked.

Many consumers avoid soy due to allergies or concerns about GMOs, so Big Mountain’s product will provide a much-needed solution to a gap in the market. The company describes the soy-free tofu as “a real category disruptor”.

Innovation by Big Mountain Foods

The fava bean tofu is not Big Mountain’s only recent innovation. Last October, the female-led company launched another market first — an alt-meat line made from lion’s mane mushrooms. In 2020, Big Mountain announced it would be opening a new 70,000 square foot facility, allowing it to increase its capacity enough to compete with other global plant-based brands.

“I am so proud of the expansion that Big Mountain has achieved up to this point. The new facility will allow us to accelerate our product distribution strategy in the US, Canada, and Asia over the next five years,” said Kimberly Chamberland, President of Big Mountain Foods.