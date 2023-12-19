Trader Joe’s Launches Redesigned Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties, Now 100% Vegan

National US neighborhood grocery chain, Trader Joe’s has introduced a 100% vegan version of its own-brand Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties. The original recipe for the patties contained egg whites, making them unsuitable for vegan consumers.

Recognizing the growing demand for fully plant-based products, Trader Joe’s has reformulated the patties, eliminating eggs and altering the base ingredients to enhance the flavor profile and boost the protein content. The shift from wheat gluten as the dominant ingredient to soy protein is a notable change in the new version, along with an obvious focus on a more clean-label formula.

The reformulation marks a significant enhancement over the previous iteration, which was discontinued a few years ago. Where the previous ingredient list simply stated ‘Natural Flavors,’ the new ingredient list calls out the specific herbs and spices included in the recipe, such as sage, fennel seed, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Another difference in the recipe is the use of fruit juice for coloring, rather than caramel, along with the removal of sugar.

Breakfast sandwiches are a North American staple, with retailers like 7-Eleven, Barnes & Noble, and IHOP adding plant-based versions to their offerings. In order to remain competitive with companies like Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and Nature’s Fynd, whose meatless breakfast sausage patties are free of animal-derived ingredients, it’s essential that products are accessible to a broader consumer base, which includes both vegans and vegetarians.

Trader Joe’s initiative to reformulate its sausage patties aims to meet the growing demand for healthy, clean-label, and protein-rich plant-based options, even among those who are not vegan or vegetarian. The consumption of meat in the United States has steadily decreased, experiencing a notable 6% reduction over the past two years. This trend opens up substantial opportunities for plant-based product manufacturers, particularly for supermarket private label offerings, which present a cost-effective alternative in light of rising inflation.

The new and improved Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties are now available across all of Trader Joe’s nearly 600 locations across the United States.