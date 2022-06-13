Umiami Opens New Plant-Based Innovation Center in Europe’s Silicon Valley

French food-tech company Umiami has opened its new production facility to develop its plant-based whole cuts. The new Umiami Innovation Center is based on the Plateau de Saclay, also known as Europe’s Silicon Valley.

Umiami, the vegan chicken breast innovator, claims that already this year the plant will save 350,000 kg of CO2 and save 100,000 animals. When the dedicated plant reaches full capacity it will create up to 200 jobs and produce 15,000 tons of alt meat per year. This will serve its B2B customers globally in food manufacturing and foodservice.

After developing its proprietary technology to create what it says are the world’s first vegan whole-cuts, Umiami raised the largest ever Series A financing in Europe within the plant-based meat market, securing $30 million from investors including the French government. The company also recently announced a partnership with vertically integrated plant-based marketplace Above Food to scale its production processes.

“We are here in the best place in the world to develop an industrial start-up,” commented Tristan Maurel, Umiami co-founder & CEO.