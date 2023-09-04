UNLIMEAT Sees Further Success as Plant-Based Pulled Pork Launches at Good Earth Markets

Plant-based pulled pork by Korean alt meat brand UNLIMEAT is now available at Good Earth Markets, a chain of natural food stores in Utah.

Described as “soft and shredded”, the soy-based product is high in protein and comes with Korean barbecue sauce. It can be found at Good Earth stores in American Fork, Layton, Orem, Riverdale, Sandy, and Spanish Fork.

The launch is the latest in a long line of successes for Unlimeat, which arrived in the US last year with the introduction of plant-based pork and beef — advertised with a billboard in New York’s Times Square. This was followed by the company’s hugely popular vegan jerky a few months later.

Ever since then, Unlimeat has rolled out at numerous US grocery stores — such as Albertson’s and Berkeley Bowl — and has announced a collaboration with JUST Egg to develop plant-based egg products for the Asian market.

“Flavorful, sustainable, & versatile”

Unlimeat has also developed several new products over the past year alone, including tuna alternatives, pepperoni, and cream cheese. Additionally, corn dogs made with the brand’s sausage have been launched at US chain Two Hands Corn Dogs, following growing customer demand for plant-based options.

Earlier this year, Unlimeat reported that food service demand for its products was “overwhelmingly high”, particularly in the case of Korean barbecue products. In May, the brand received a 2023 Food and Beverage award in recognition of its innovation.

“We’re honored to be recognized in this year’s FABI Awards and look forward to showcasing our product at the foodservice industry’s most influential event,” said Ryan Chung, co-CEO of UNLIMEAT, at the time. “With tens of thousands of professionals attending from around the globe, the show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce our plant-based Korean BBQ to new buyers who are seeking flavorful, sustainable, and versatile menu options.”