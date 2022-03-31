Vivera’s Vegan Salmon Fillets Now in Tesco at Cheaper Price Than Conventional Salmon

Vivera’s vegan salmon fillet, which launched at the beginning of this month in the Dutch fishing village of Volendam to “the most critical fish lovers”, rolls out into 300 Tesco UK stores this week, retailing around £3 for two fillets. A cursory look at Tesco’s listings for conventional salmon fillets shows the cheapest price to be £3.79 for two.

“Creating a vegan salmon fillet is a real challenge because the texture is very different to anything that has been developed before,” Vivera country manager Simon Colthorpe said.

“We have invested a lot of time and effort and believe that we have really managed to get close to the mouthfeel of salmon.”

As alt seafood continues its global rise, Israeli startup Plantish also debuted a plant-based, boneless salmon fillet which the company says contains equivalent levels of protein, B vitamins, and omega 3 fatty acids to conventional salmon. Plantish’s plant-based salmon is expected to launch commercially in 2024, though it will also be showcased at various popup events later in 2022.

Said Ofek Ron, co-founder and CEO of Plantish. “Our vision is to be the world’s leading seafood brand, all without hurting a single fish.”

Share article: share

share

share

email