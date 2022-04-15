Meet The Goods Mart: A Socially Conscious Vegan-Friendly Mini-Mart

Convenience stores are notorious for selling quick and delicious but downright unhealthy (and mostly non-vegan) foods.

The Goods Mart has set out to transform the gas station mini-mart model by vending a plethora of healthier, socially responsible and eco-friendly snacks. Founded by PR consultant Rachel Krupa in 2018, The Goods Mart sells products through both brick-and-mortar stores and shipped curated boxes, with an vast inventory that is approximately 80% plant-based.

Healthy and affordable

What truly makes The Goods Mart exceptional is curation – Krupa individually selects non-GMO and clean-label brands based on several considerations, including taste, brand story and packaging. To make healthier snacking more accessible, Goods Mart also prioritizes affordability across its offerings, with prices starting at $0.49 and ranging up to no more than $25 per product. One of the store’s signature items is hot La Colombe coffee, which it proudly serves for $1.25 a cup.

According to Krupa, Good Mart’s current best-sellers include Gigantic Candy Bars, French Squirrel Berets, Bjorn Qorn popcorn, Bam Snacks Black Gram Chips, Partake Cookies and Seedly Seed Bark. The store also stocks a variety of trendy plant-based dairy brands such as Tache Pistachio Milk and Willa’s Oat Milk.

Serving the neighborhood

At present, The Goods Mart operates two physical stores in NYC – one located in Soho and a recently opened storefront inside the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza. During the 2020 pandemic, Goods Mart expanded its model to include curated boxes for customers unable to shop in-person. Each box can be ordered individually or as a subscription and features themes such as “Founded,” which showcases brands by BIPOC, Latinx and female creators.

Krupa tells vegconomist the growth and innovation of the plant-based CPG market “[Has] been a beautiful progression to watch.”

With its latest store opening, Goods Mart looks forward to continuing to serve the NYC community and beyond with a better mini-mart experience. According to Krupa, the locals’ response has been decidedly enthusiastic. As she tells vegconomist, “They love to discover the best of the best emerging brands, and appreciate getting a great cup of coffee for only $1.25 plus a delicious plant-based snack without spending a lot of money.”