Mexicana Vegan Becomes First Dairy-Free Cheese in Tesco Grab and Go Section

Mexicana® Vegan, an award-winning vegan cheese from the UK, has been added to the Grab and Go deli section at the country’s largest supermarket Tesco. It is the first dairy-free cheese to ever be featured there.

Mexicana Vegan is a coconut-based cheese, featuring a fiery spice mix and bell and jalapeño peppers. In November, it was named Dairy-Free Vegan Cheese Block of the Year at the Quality Food Awards.

The cheese is now available from the Grab and Go section at 429 Tesco stores nationwide, with a RRP of £2.30 for 200g.

Mexicana Vegan is made by dairy cheese company Norseland, which also makes the equally popular Applewood Vegan smoked cheese. The cheese sold out within 24 hours when it was first launched, going on to win several awards. It also features on two vegan pizzas made by One Planet Pizza.

“Tesco’s decision to add Mexicana Vegan to its Grab and Go section is a real recognition of the growing popularity of vegan foods as people look for replacement foods for meat and dairy and also seek lower fat and lower-calorie alternatives,” said Lisa Harrison, Senior Brand Manager for Mexicana Vegan. “We have seen that plant-based cheezes don’t just appeal to vegans, they are also popular with flexitarians and vegetarians alike, and of course appeal to people who are keen to reduce their carbon footprint.”

