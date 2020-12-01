Mexico: Burger King Launches its First Ever Plant-Based Burger

For the first time in its history, Burger King Mexico this week introduced its first ever plant-based burger, a permanent addition which is now available in 201 Burger King locations across the country. According to the fast food chain, the Vegetable Whopper has the same taste and texture as the classic Whopper.

The 100% plant-based patty was created by The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever’s vegetable meat brand, which has also conquered European markets, including Spain, Germany, and its home in the Netherlands. It is not yet clear as to whether it will be cooked in the same fryers as meat-based products.

“With 0% meat, the new Vegetarian Whopper® has exquisite plant-based ingredients, making it the best choice for meat-loving guests, but who are looking to try new things – burger options with the delicious taste and texture of the traditional Whopper®. We invite all our customers to try, and why not? to notice some difference between a Traditional Whopper® and a Vegetable Whopper®,” says Guillermo Hermosillo, Marketing Director of Burger King® Mexico.

