MIGHTY and Weetabix Celebrate M.LKOLOGY Launch With Breakfast Bundle Collaboration

MIGHTY and Weetabix have joined forces to launch limited-edition breakfast bundles. The collaboration comes as the British plant milk brand debuts its highly realistic M.LKOLOGY range.

Weetabix is the most popular breakfast cereal in the UK, and the collaboration aims to show that M.LKOLOGY tastes as good as cows’ milk on cereal. Consumers can choose from three bundles — Weetabix Protein, Weetabix Organic, and Oatibix. Each comes with two cartons of MIGHTY’s new M.LKOLOGY milks, in Whole and Semi varieties.

As part of the collaboration, MIGHTY and Weetabix have also created some unusual recipes using their products, including vegan chicken schnitzel and an overnight cheesecake.

International expansion

MIGHTY launched in 2018 and quickly became the UK’s leading pea milk brand. The company then expanded with the M.LKOLOGY range, using unique technology and a blend of oats and peas to create what it claims is the most realistic milk alternative available.

In December, MIGHTY raised £8 million to fuel its international expansion, setting its sights on the EU market. This followed on from a previous £1 million raise in 2020, after the company saw sales surge by 300%.

“It’s exciting to work with a household name like Weetabix. Breakfast is often seen as the most important meal of the day so it’s an ideal opportunity to try M.LKOLOGY, and combined with the versatility of Weetabix, it’s the breakfast of champions!” said MIGHTY co-founder Tom Watkins.

