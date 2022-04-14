Mikuna Raises $5.6M in Seed to Scale Clean Lupin-Based Protein “Chocho”

Plant-based protein brand Mikuna announces it has closed an oversubscribed $5.6 million seed round to fuel the company’s scaling and US nationwide launch next year. The round also saw the appointment of Tara Kriese as the company’s new CEO.

Just one ingredient

Launched in 2021, Mikuna is the first company to introduce Chocho protein to the US market. Made from Andean-grown lupins, Mikuna says Chocho is a regenerative superfood that offers more protein than virtually any known plant while being free from isolates, soy, lectins and gluten.

Made from only one ingredient, Chocho is also nutrient-dense and high in fiber, iron, zinc and calcium. Chocho Superfood Protein is currently sold DTC online and is available in Pure Chocho, Cacao and Vanilla varieties.

Backed by top athletes

The seed funding round was led by a collective of athletes and investors in food and wellness including professional skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, surfing champion Mick Fanning, and Olympic snowboarder and gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg.

“Mikuna has been a game-changer for my personal nutrition journey and provides me with, in my opinion, the best plant-powered protein that I need to keep me performing at the highest level,” says Leticia Bufoni. “I’m excited to be a part of their mission.”

Sole supplier of Chocho

Mikuna was first founded by native Ecuadorian and fifth-generation farmer Ricky Echanique. According to the brand, Echanique’s unique heritage and personal relationships with the Andean farming community position the brand to exclusively supply premium Chocho to the US market. Mikuna plans to invest the new funds in people and teams, scaling capacity, expanding retail and foodservice and product innovation.

“A promising white space”

“Mikuna has identified an exceptionally promising white space in the growing plant-based protein market, and I’m excited to join the company at such a pivotal time of growth and innovation,” says Tara Kriese. “Chocho is the future of plant-based proteins, and as we look ahead to the brand’s product and innovation pipeline, Mikuna is poised to lead the plant-based industry back to its clean, whole food roots.”