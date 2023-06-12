Arla to Launch Plant-Based Version of Lurpak Spreadable Butter

Danish-Swedish dairy cooperative Arla has announced that it plans to launch a plant-based version of Lurpak, its market-leading butter brand.

A spreadable plant-based butter alternative will reportedly arrive on supermarket shelves next year, launching in both the UK and Denmark. It comes as figures show that 80% of Lurpak customers are over the age of 45, suggesting that some younger consumers may be opting for plant-based products instead.

Lurpak remains the UK’s top-selling butter brand, with five times the sales of competitors such as Flora. However, sales figures fell by 4.7% last year compared to 2021, and the company is looking to cater to changing consumer tastes.

According to Arla, the plant-based butter will be a premium product, matching the quality and price range of the dairy version. The company told The Grocer it had “cracked the code on taste”.

Farmer backlash

The announcement has attracted backlash from dairy farmers supplying Arla, who said it could damage the reputation of the Lurpak brand. Some argue that the product should be launched under the company’s oat drink brand, JÖRĐ, which was introduced in 2020.

But speaking to Farmers Weekly, Peter Giortz-Carlsen, chief commercial officer of Arla Foods Europe, defended the move.



“Milk will always be at the heart of what we do and our co-operative business, but we also know that many households who choose plant-based products also have dairy in their fridge,” he said. “We want to maintain Lurpak’s position as the number one butter brand for consumers both today and in the future, and putting the might of the beloved Lurpak brand behind a plant-based option reinforces our commitment to giving people great-tasting options.”