Armored Fresh Expands Retail Presence, Disrupting $2.4 Billion US Cheese Slice Market

Food tech alt dairy company Armored Fresh is expanding the US retail footprint for its Almond Milk American Cheese Slices with new partnerships established Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, Fred Meyer, and more.

Armored Fresh specializes in crafting alternative dairy products using precision fermentation to overcome the taste barrier and meltability challenges commonly associated with plant-based cheeses. After launching the product online earlier this year, these new retail partnerships will help make Armored Fresh’s plant-based cheese products more accessible to a wider audience.

Rudy Yoo, CEO of Armored Fresh, states, “We are on a mission to bring zero dairy cheeses to the masses, so everyone can enjoy what we love about cheese, regardless of [whether] they are plant-based or not.”

Disrupting a multi-billion dollar market

The US sliced cheese market saw retail sales of nearly 2.4 billion in 2022, with Kraft Singles slices currently holding the majority of the market share in the US and selling a million units every day. Leveraging its established branding and market presence, Kraft Heinz, in partnership with NotCo, launched KRAFT NotCheese Slices in June of this year.

Other companies like Violife and Follow Your Heart also offer plant-based American-style slices, made with ingredients like coconut oil, potato starch, and corn starch. Armored Fresh currently offers the only plant-based American-style slices using almonds as the base, and the company also unveiled an oat milk variety earlier this year as an extension of its line of cheese slices.

Yoo concludes, “We’re thrilled to expand the availability of our most popular product line with these reputable retailers to give more people access to our delicious plant-based options.”