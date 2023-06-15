Blue Diamond & Brightseed Find 188 Predicted Bioactive Compounds in Almonds

Leading almond marketer and processor Blue Diamond has partnered with bioactives company Brightseed to better understand the health potential of Californian almonds.

Brightseed uses a proprietary AI technology called Forager to identify bioactives — molecules produced by plants that trigger specific health benefits. The technology works at a rate, speed, and scale that was previously impossible, with the company raising $68 million last year to further accelerate its nutrient discovery.

After profiling Blue Diamond’s almonds, Forager has found 188 predicted compounds that could impact areas such as mental wellness, metabolic health, and immunity. Almonds are already known to be highly nutrient-dense, with benefits for heart health, blood glucose management, weight management, and gut health. They may also help to protect the skin from UV damage.

However, Brightseed’s research suggests new benefits that could be explored through clinical studies. The results will inform Blue Diamond’s health innovations and programs, including consumer education initiatives.

Innovation leader

The news comes as a study published in the journal Frontiers of Nutrition suggests that almond yogurts are the most nutritious type of yogurt by a significant margin, beating dairy. The research notes that plant-based products have some advantages over conventional yogurts, such as more fiber and less sugar. However, they are typically lower in protein and calcium, and may need to be fortified.

“Today’s consumers view Blue Diamond as a trusted brand and the leader in almond product innovations,” said Blue Diamond Growers’ Senior Director of Consumer Insights, Sarb Dhanjal. “Consumers are also navigating a highly crowded marketplace with the proliferation of plant-based food and beverage options claiming holistic health benefits. To that end, I am excited for this collaboration with Brightseed to bring forward the health benefits of almonds in new and differentiating ways to our well-poised portfolio of consumer brands and ingredients.”