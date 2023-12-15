“World’s First” Cauliflower Ice Cream Launches at 90+ Woolworths Stores in New Zealand

EatKinda, maker of what is said to be the world’s first cauliflower ice cream, has announced its first supermarket listing at over 90 Woolworths stores across New Zealand.

Woolworths is New Zealand’s second-largest supermarket group, owning the chains Countdown, SuperValu, and FreshChoice. EatKinda has launched at Countdown stores, which are currently in the process of being rebranded to Woolworths; the transition is expected to be completed early next year.

EatKinda’s vegan ice cream is made from cauliflower that would otherwise be wasted because it is cosmetically imperfect — 40% of New Zealand-grown vegetables do not make it to stores for this reason. The cauliflower is combined with ingredients such as coconut oil and pea protein to make three flavours of ice cream — Strawberry Swirl, Chocolate Swirl, and Mint Choc Bikkie.

The products are free of soy, nuts, GMOs, and artificial ingredients. They feature compostable and plastic-free packages, which are said to be a first for any New Zealand ice cream brand.

Award-winning ice cream

EatKinda was born when co-founder Jenni Matheson attempted to make a vegan cauliflower cheesecake. While the recipe didn’t work, Matheson successfully transformed it into a dairy-free ice cream that received rave reviews from her family and friends. When she pitched the idea at Startup Taranaki, the ice cream caught the eye of Food Technology student Milli Kumar, who subsequently joined the company as co-founder and CEO.

EatKinda recently won two accolades at the 2023 NZ Food Awards hosted by Massey University. The Strawberry Swirl received the Below Zero Award, while the Mint Choc Bikkie won the Novel Award.

The ice cream also launched at New Zealand chain Hell Pizza earlier this year. In blind taste tests, the products are said to have performed equally to dairy ice cream.

“The planet’s meat and dairy-heavy diets aren’t sustainable, and something’s got to give. EatKinda is a new way for everyone to eat where no one misses out,” says the brand on its website.