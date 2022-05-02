    • Chobani Says “It Does Not Make Sense to Be in the Dairy Milk Business at This Time”

    May 2, 2022
    Categories
    Milk- and Dairy Alternatives
    Chobani Oat Drinks four flavors
    ©Chobani

    Chobani, a leading dairy foods brand, has ended production of its latest line of dairy milk products after less than three months. The US yogurt brand will return focus to its key product lines, including its growing range of oat-based milks and other plant-based products.  

    Chobani gained fame across North America for popularizing Greek yogurt, however, in recent years it has expanded into new markets including oat milk, oat-based yogurt, plant-based coffee creamers, and vegan probiotic drinks. The company recently launched a new dairy product line, Chobani Ultra-Filtered Milk, but has now dropped it. The company has not revealed the exact reasons for the discontinuation. 

    Chobai Plant-Based Coffee Creamers
    ©Chobani

    As first reported by Food Dive, one possible reason could have been rising inflation, although with the conventional dairy industry suffering stagnation and plant-based alternatives continuing their explosive growth, it is possible Chobani saw no viable future for the dairy milk range. The company has also announced plans to delay its IPO until later this year or 2023 due to several external factors. 

    “We have come to the tough conclusion that it does not make sense for Chobani to be in the dairy milk business at this time,” the company stated. “We did look at ways to evolve in order to continue servicing our customers, but at the end of the day, we thought it would be best to focus our resources and prioritize our core products, like yogurt, coffee creamers and oatmilk.” 

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address