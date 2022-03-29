Cholesterol-Lowering Brand Benecol Targets Younger Audience With New Oat Range

Cholesterol-lowering brand Benecol has launched its first plant-based range in a bid to appeal to younger consumers. The range features yogurts and health shots made with gluten-free Finnish oats.

The products come in the flavours Plain, Strawberry, Mango, Blueberry, and Raspberry & Blueberry. They are enriched with plant stanols, which have been proven to have a cholesterol-lowering effect.

The Benecol Oat range is now available at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, and Waitrose. The new line will be promoted via a marketing campaign including TV and OOH advertising, alongside collaborations with influencers.

The plant-based yogurt market

A recent report found that the global plant-based yogurt market is now worth $1.94 billion, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 through to 2026. Growing concerns about animal welfare, environmental issues, and health are driving sales.

As this trend continues, many conventional yogurt producers are launching plant-based options. Some, such as the US’ Chobani, are experiencing such success that they are increasingly focusing on their dairy-free lines.

“We’re hugely excited to announce the launch of our new Benecol Oat range. It will increase our consumer offer and bring innovative healthy solutions to the cholesterol-lowering category,” said Benecol brand manager Sneahmoyee Banerjee. “The new Oat range provides younger, more discerning consumers with a product that is proven to help lower cholesterol, without compromising on great taste.”