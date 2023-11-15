London’s Coconut Collab Launches “Game-Changing” Barista-Style M!LK

The Coconut Collab, founded in 2014 by entrepreneur James Averdieck, former founder of Gü, announces the addition of M!LK™ to its existing range of dairy-free yogurts, creams, and puddings.

Initially launching at Ocado with a wider retailer rollout planned from January 2024, M!LK is said to offer a perfect froth while not altering the taste profile of tea or other beverages. The brand describes it as a “game-changing, barista-style M!LK™ that looks, tastes, and behaves just like its dairy counterparts”.

The Coconut Collab has seen continued success over recent years and claims its natural yogurt is presently the UK’s leading dairy-free coconut yogurt. Its Double Cre&m has been served at the Wimbledon tennis championships for the last two years and is also available at Tesco and Sainsbury’s. Furthermore, the brand’s Choc Pots were made available on all Virgin Atlantic flights this spring.

Ethically sourced

In terms of the sustainability of its ingredients, The Coconut Collab says it is on a “mission to support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients through planting trees across South-East Asia. Since 2015, we have supported Pur Projet in planting over 20,000 trees in Pejarakan, Bali. Not only planting Coconut Palms (Cocos Nucifera), which we, of course, use in all our delicious goodies, but a range of planting including species such as Gemelina Arborea Timber, Chinese Albizia Legume and Ingidogera Legume.” The company also states that it ensures that 100% of the coconuts sourced to create its yogurts, creams, desserts and M!LK are used within its supply chain, with zero wastage as a result.

“Huge headroom for growth”

“Taste has always been at the heart of The Coconut Collab’s proposition and our latest launch M!LK™ is no exception to this,” explains James Averdieck, founder of The Coconut Collab. “We know that one in three Brits are drinking plant-based milk, however we also know that almost every variant currently available on supermarket shelves influences the taste profile of the end product – whether this is a cup of tea or a bowl of cereal. That is until now, with M!LK™ offering our customers an unrivalled and uncompromising plant-based milk alternative that we can’t wait for them to try.”

Recently appointed Managing Director Anna Dominey states: “The Coconut Collab has a loyal and growing customer base, and a renowned reputation for its delicious, thick and creamy coconut-based range that offers an unparalleled alternative to dairy. There is huge headroom for growth; research tells us that a quarter of all British people will be vegetarian by 2025, while half of us will identify as flexitarians. This makes it an exciting time for us to introduce M!LK to our range.”

