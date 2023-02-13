Cocos Organic: Live Coconut Milk Products, From Kefir to Kids’ Yogurt Tubes

Cocos Organic is a UK brand producing coconut-based yogurt alternatives. Unlike many of its competitors, the company does not heat-treat its products after fermentation, preserving live bacteria that are beneficial for gut health.

The independent, family-owned business has launched several new products in recent months, including:

Mango Passionfruit Kefir: A fermented drink similar to thin coconut yogurt, containing live active cultures such as Bifidobacterium BB-12 — a probiotic strain said to have benefits for multiple ailments including digestive issues, respiratory conditions, oral health, and immunity.

Mango & Passionfruit and Mixed Berry Coconut Yogurt Alternatives: The newest additions to Cocos' range, the yogurts are flavoured with fruit juices and purees and are free of refined sugars.

Coconut Milk Yog Tubes: Developed for kids, these plant-based yogurt tubes are said to be the first product of their kind in the UK. They are suitable for children over six months old, and ideal for lunchboxes as they don't require a spoon. Like Cocos' other products, they contain no added sugar.

Light Natural Coconut Yoghurt Alternative: Containing less than 10% fat, this product provides a lighter alternative to Cocos' other plant-based yogurts.

Vegan yogurt sales boom

Last year, a market report found that the global market for vegan yogurt is worth $2.2 billion, and is set to increase at a robust 8.9% CAGR to reach a market valuation of $5.1 billion in 2032. Demand for vegan yogurts containing probiotics is said to be particularly high. The market is largely being driven by lactose intolerance and growing interest in plant-based foods.

Another report noted that the vegan yogurt industry had seen significant investment, following “drawbacks” in the conventional dairy industry. It said that both veganism and flexitarianism were boosting demand for dairy-free options.

Cocos Organic products are available at Waitrose, Ocado, and Abel & Cole, while the kefir can also be found at Planet Organic.