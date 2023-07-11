DUG Potato Milk to Launch in China in Collaboration With Haofood

DUG — a potato-based milk alternative developed by Sweden’s Veg of Lund — is set to launch in China in the first quarter of next year.

Veg of Lund is reported to have signed a letter of intent with Chinese alt meat brand Haofood; the two companies will collaborate to sell DUG potato milk in China and other selected markets in the region. Haofood has an impressive track record in the Chinese plant-based market, with its peanut-based chicken alternative securing listings at thousands of stores across the country since launching in 2021.

“Haofood is established in sales and marketing of plant-based products in the region and is an excellent partner in bringing our proprietary portfolio of products to market,” said Fredrik Carling, CEO of Veg of Lund.

“Entirely new and unique”

DUG was first introduced in 2021, claiming to be the most sustainable milk alternative on the market. The brand saw sales rise by almost 50% throughout the year, before launching at UK supermarkets Waitrose and Ocado and Swiss retailer Migros in 2022.

At the beginning of 2023, Veg of Lund announced improved recipes for all three varieties of DUG potato milk — Original, Unsweetened, and Barista. The company also secured a patent for its potato emulsion, which gives the milk alternatives their creaminess.

Veg of Lund then rolled out the products in Germany through a distribution model. In May, the company said it had secured a patent in Sweden for a “unique” variety of potato-based ice cream.

“We are very excited to collaborate with this innovative potato-based drink for consumers in China, and see opportunities for an entirely new and unique product,” said Astrid Prajogo, founder and CEO of Haofood.

Here you can read vegconomist’s interview with Veg of Lund from February.