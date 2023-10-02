Elmlea Launches Plant-Based Brandy Cream for the Festive Season

Elmlea, a UK brand of cream alternatives owned by Upfield, is expanding its dairy-free range with a new product for the festive season — plant-based brandy cream.

Like Elmlea’s existing plant-based double cream, the whippable product is made from lentil protein and vegetable oils. Despite being brandy-flavoured, the cream is alcohol-free.

Elmlea was founded in 1984, offering cream alternatives made from vegetable oils and buttermilk. The aim was to provide a product with a longer shelf life that would not split when used in cooking. The brand is now owned by Upfield, which added buttermilk-free vegan creams to the range in 2019.

Upfield goes plant-based

Upfield has recently stated that it plans to make its entire product portfolio fully plant-based within three years, suggesting that buttermilk may also be removed from Elmlea’s original recipe. Just last week, the company revealed that its Flora spreads are all now plant-based, with Flora Buttery no longer containing buttermilk. Significantly, there does not appear to be a dairy version of the new plant-based brandy cream, indicating that Upfield is focusing its innovation on plant-based products.

Upfield also recently launched whippable plant-based cream in Australia under the Flora brand, with very similar ingredients to Elmlea’s dairy-free products.

“For Flora, we recognised a real gap in the cream category, with no current plant-based alternative for those who enjoy creamy sweet and savoury dishes without compromising taste or performance,” Anita Hancock, head of marketing at Flora, told inside FMCG. “Our plant-based cream is not just for those with lactose intolerances or dairy avoiders – it’s for everyone trying to include a little more plant in their week.”

Elmlea’s plant-based brandy cream is now available from Ocado, retailing at £1.95.