Givaudan Expands its Zurich Protein Hub With New Capabilities for Dairy Alternatives

As the latest addition to its global innovation ecosystem, Givaudan has expanded the Protein Hub at its flagship Zurich Innovation Center in Kemptthal, Switzerland, to support the development of dairy alternatives. The expanded Hub offers specialised expertise, state-of-the-art digital technologies, and an integrated portfolio of solutions specifically designed for dairy alternative products to accelerate new product development.

“At Givaudan, we take a unique co-creation approach, working side-by-side with our customers, partners, start-ups, chefs, academics, and many others as a driving force for innovation,” said Doruk Ongan, President Europe Taste & Wellbeing. “We are excited to open the doors of the Protein Hub to alternative dairy customers so that together we can shape the future of this dynamic category.”

Direct access to experts

Customers visiting the Protein Hub in Zurich will have direct access to leading experts in science and technology, consumer sensory insights, alternative dairy applications for milk, yogurt and cheese alternatives, and culinary. With extensive expertise in protein selection, these experts can help create a product base with the preferred taste and functionality.

To accelerate co-creation efforts, the Protein Hub integrates the latest digital tools and AI solutions for rapid concepting, prototyping, and consumer testing. For example, Givaudan’s unique ATOM technology harnesses the power of AI to enhance the taste and flavours of alternative dairy products, as well as patented VAS technology to test and co-create flavours directly with consumers in real-time. The facility also includes a state-of-the-art show kitchen and laboratories with expertise in chemistry, biotechnology, fermentation, flavour delivery technology, sensory science, applications, and food science.

Fabio Campanile, Global Head of Science and Technology, Taste & Wellbeing, comments: “At Givaudan, our science and technology experts are focused on meeting today’s consumer needs while exploring the taste and functionality of different protein sources – from botanicals to precision fermentation – leading new innovations for the future. In addition to our in-house knowledge, technology, and research programmes, we have created a global innovation ecosystem to support our customers in markets around the world with facilities such as the Protein Innovation Centre in Singapore, the MISTA Centre in San Francisco and the Tropical Innovation Lab in Brazil.”

