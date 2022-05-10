India’s Goodmylk Rebrands to One Good as it Expands Range

India’s Goodmylk (not to be confused with Californian brand Goodmylk Co.) has changed its name to One Good as it continues to expand beyond alt-milk products into other plant-based alternatives.

One Good’s current range features plant-based cheeses, dressings, yogurts, and more. In March, the company entered a new category when it acquired plant-based nutrition brand PRO2FIT, and it has announced plans to further expand its offerings in the wake of the name change. It is not yet clear what new products are in the pipeline.

Making alt-dairy more accessible

Last September, One Good raised $1 million in an extension of its seed funding round. The company said it would use the funding to expand its range and increase distribution, making alt-dairy products more accessible across India. The raise followed on from One Good’s second seed round in 2020, where it secured over $400,000 from VegInvest and other mission-aligned investors.

“It’s a big day as we change our name from Goodmylk to One Good,” said founder and CEO Abhay Rangan on LinkedIn. “We’ve thought long and hard about what kind of company we want to be. Are we a plant-based mylk company? We’re more than that. We’ve made all kinds of plant-based products affordable and accessible. And we want to do more. We want to be the most customer-centric plant-based company, ever. You can’t find a company like us anywhere else in the world because solving for Indian needs requires an approach that is made in India, for India.”