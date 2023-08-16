LAZY HEROES: New Oat Drink Lifestyle Brand from Actor Elyas M’Barek

The actor Elyas M’Barek has begun his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of LAZY HEROES, a range of high-quality plant-based milk alternatives, via Uplegger.

Oat drinks are extremely popular with flexitarians and the production is far more resource-efficient than that of cow’s milk. The actor is so convinced of plant-based milk alternatives that he is now involved as an entrepreneur in the field of oat drinks. The film star has founded his own lifestyle brand under the name LAZY HEROES.

Elyas M’Barek comments: “Until now, however, the right product and the right environment were missing. A year ago I got to know the LAZY HEROES team in Berlin and was thrilled. The conviction for the products and the plan for the brand – the whole project seemed well thought-out and promising from the start,” recalls the actor, who hasn’t drunk cow’s milk for a long time. “When I was able to taste the first oat milk from LAZY HEROES, I was really excited. For me it is the very best alternative, which is not only more contemporary, but also tastes much better. I am proud to say that I consider LAZY HEROES to be the best oat milk with the best foam on the market.”

The new LAZY HEROES oat drinks are suitable as an oat all-rounder for muesli, for smoothies, for cooking and baking, or as an oat barista in latte, macchiato or cappuccino style. The products do not contain any added sugar. The slight sweetness comes exclusively from the oats themselves. Both new product variants are vegan and enriched with calcium as well as vitamins D, B2 (riboflavin) and B12, which means that they come close to the nutrient profile of cow’s milk. They are offered in a new type of packaging from Tetra Pak, which comes from 80 percent plant-based material and saves eleven percent in CO2 emissions compared to a conventional beverage carton. This is made possible above all by the fact that the usual plastic is replaced by a renewable, plant-based alternative, namely sugar cane.

Elyas M’Barek emphasizes that the mission of LAZY HEROES is to develop uncomplicated products for every day. “We want to create a brand for everyone, not to be conformist and still in tune with the times,” he says, outlining the concept. “Lazy Heroes is definitely a new lifestyle.”

The LAZY HEROES oat drinks Allrounder and Barista are available now and are distributed in the DACH region by Uplegger Food Company GmbH. For more information, visit www.lazy-heroes.com and www.Uplegger.de.