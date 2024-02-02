Magnum Launches Vegan Blueberry Cookie Ice Cream With Sorbet Centre

Unilever-owned ice cream brand Magnum has expanded its plant-based range in the UK with new Chill Blueberry Cookie ice cream sticks.

Said to be inspired by the feeling of relaxation, the product consists of vanilla biscuit flavour ice cream with cookie pieces and a blueberry sorbet core. The ice cream is encased in vegan milk chocolate and is available both as individual sticks and as a pack of three.

The product is part of a new “mood-inspired” range that also includes a Euphoria Pink Lemonade flavour; however, this variety is not suitable for vegans.

“After two years in the making, we are thrilled to introduce our revolutionary mood-inspired range that offers a multi-sensory ice cream experience thanks to our surprising sorbet core, a Magnum first,” said Daniel Lythgo, Brand Manager for Magnum UK at Unilever. “We always kick off the year with big innovation to get more people into the ice cream aisle all year round.”

Boosting plant-based sales

The Blueberry Cookie ice cream adds to Magnum’s existing dairy-free range in the UK, which features Classic, Almond, Raspberry Swirl, and Sea Salt Caramel flavours. The latter won a PETA award in 2021, prompting Unilever to say it would develop more plant-based ice creams. The corporation has also launched vegan ice creams under some of its other brands, including Ben & Jerry’s and Australia’s Golden Gaytime.

Last year, Unilever revealed that it was aiming to reach €1.5 billion in sales from plant-based products by 2025 as part of its goal to reduce carbon emissions. To achieve this, the corporation will work to improve the taste and texture of its plant-based foods.

Scientific research carried out by Unilever in 2022 concluded that a transition towards plant-based diets would have significant public health and environmental benefits. Along with developing new vegan ice creams, Unilever has expanded its other plant-based product ranges, launching meat alternatives by The Vegetarian Butcher and vegan mayos by Hellmann’s.

“As one of the world’s largest food companies, we have a critical role to play in helping to transform the global food system,” said Unilever. “It’s not up to us to decide for people what they want to eat, but it is up to us to make healthier and plant-based options accessible to all.”