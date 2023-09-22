Mooala Meets Consumer Demands with 3 Ingredient Shelf-Stable Plant-Based Milk

Organic, plant-based milk producer Mooala introduces the Mooala Simple line, featuring its first three-ingredient, organic, shelf-stable plant-based milk.

Mooala launched a line of shelf-stable plant-based milks in 2020, responding to changing consumer preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this new offering aims to address evolving consumer demands for products with simplified ingredient profiles.

Jeff Richards, CEO of Mooala, states, “Consumers are reading labels carefully – they are demanding fewer ingredients in addition to organic ingredients; we created Mooala Simple as an elevated product line to address both needs.”



The new Simple Oat Milk and Simple Almond Milk contain only three ingredients, with no gums, oils, or other additives. While other Mooala products, including its popular Original Bananamilk, are available at major retailers around the US, the Simple Oat Milk and Simple Almond Milk are currently only available on Amazon.

“Our plant-based milks have always been organic, which has countless health and environmental benefits, and our new Simple line consists of only three ingredients: filtered water, organic oats or almonds, and sea salt,” Richards comments.



Better-for-you products

Mooala has consistently delivered certified USDA-organic plant-based milks and creamers since the company launched in 2016, with all products free from GMOs, herbicides, preservatives, and toxic chemicals.

“We’ve been a leader in organic, plant-based milks since the beginning and are excited to offer consumers an additional option that further broadens our family of better-for-you products. Just give the carton a shake, and you’ll fall in love with how rich and creamy ‘simple’ can be,” Richards added.