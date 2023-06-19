M&S Offers Oat Milk in Same Bottles as Cows’ Milk as Consumers Demand Larger Quantities

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) is now selling oat milk in the same bottles as cows’ milk, in what is believed to be a market first.

Like their dairy counterparts, the milk alternatives are available in Whole and Semi varieties. They are fortified with calcium and iodine, and have been launched in response to consumer demand for larger quantities of plant milks.

M&S has also introduced another new product — a cold brew vegan latte made with British oats and Columbian coffee.

Vegan at M&S

M&S has been expanding its vegan selection for years; its own-brand Plant Kitchen range was launched in 2020 and features hundreds of products such as sandwiches, desserts, ready meals, snacks, and drinks.

M&S has also vowed to make all its own-brand wines vegan, and introduced an extensive plant-based Christmas range for last year’s festive season. Additionally, the chain offers a range of vegan products made by other brands, recently launching Honestly Tasty’s artisan dairy-free cheeses at 166 stores.

“We want to help our customers explore and enjoy more sustainable ways of living, and our Plant Kitchen range means any swaps customers do make aren’t compromising on quality, affordability, or taste,” said Sophia Linn, nutritionist at M&S.