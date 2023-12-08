Nature’s Fynd Launches “World’s First” Fungi-Based Yogurt at Whole Foods

Chicago-based food company Nature’s Fynd has developed what it claims is the world’s first fungi-based yogurt. The dairy-free product, which is described as “delightfully thick and creamy”, is made from the company’s nutritional and sustainable Fy protein.

Packaged in single-serving containers, the yogurt is available in three flavors — strawberry, peach, and vanilla. It contains 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and live active cultures, while also being free of allergens such as nuts, soy, and gluten. All three flavors are now available at Whole Foods stores US-wide.

Fy protein is produced through the fermentation of a type of fungi that originates in Yellowstone National Park; the process uses just a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. The new yogurts are Nature’s Fynd’s third product line, with the company’s plant-based breakfast patties and cream cheeses already available US-wide at retailers such as Whole Foods and Sprouts.

“In a crowded market of dairy-free yogurts that often sacrifice nutrition for taste or vice-versa, we have created the world’s first fungi-based yogurt — it is delicious, nutrition-forward, and earth-friendly,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and co-founder of Nature’s Fynd. “Our dairy-free Fy yogurt lets consumers indulge in the creamy taste and texture of dairy with the added wholesome nutrition of 8 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber. We’re proud to deliver this first-to-market product with no tradeoffs — a delicious yogurt that is better for you and better for the planet.”

“Rare and special honor”

Nature’s Fynd was also recently recognized on the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list in the Food & Beverage category. The award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society, with the full list set to be published in the winter issue of Inc. The magazine describes being featured as “a rare and special honor” reserved for businesses with “the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact”.

In recent years, Nature’s Fynd has raised $500 million in funding, noting in 2021 that its valuation was “comfortably in unicorn territory”. The company also recently received authorization from Health Canada to market its products in the country.

“Nature’s Fynd is answering the call to feed our growing population in the face of climate change, and we appreciate the recognition from Inc. for the positive contributions we’re striving to make in the world,” said Jonas. “Our vegan foods enable consumers to simply go to their local grocery store and choose delicious products that nourish them and nurture the planet.”