Naturli’ Créme Fresh Named Vegan Product of the Year

Naturli’ Créme Fresh has been named Vegan Product of the Year by the Danish Vegan Association, after receiving more votes than any other product nominated.

Made from rapeseed oil combined with seasonings such as onion and tarragon vinegar, the sour cream alternative is said to be ideal for adding the final touch to salads. The product is available from some Danish supermarkets and online retailers.

Naturli’ expands

Naturli’ is a Danish plant-based brand that was established in 1988. The company now offers a huge range of products, from vegan butter and spreads to meat alternatives such as burgers.

Naturli’ has expanded as far afield as Australia, where it recently opened a new plant-based site in Sydney. The facility produces beef and chicken alternatives for the country’s growing alt-meat market.

The company also continues to innovate — in January, it launched Do Not! Call Me M_lk, a plant-based drink that it claims is equivalent to dairy milk in taste and nutritional value.

“We will continue developing new and exciting plant-based foods and we will continue expanding into new export markets and increasing consumer involvement,” Naturli’ CEO Henrik Lund told vegconomist in an interview last year. “We are on a global journey – and we see great ways of expanding the consumption of green foods.”