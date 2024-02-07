Oatly Launches Organic Barista Oat Drink

Oat drink market leader Oatly is launching its new organic barista oat drink in Germany where, according to the company, the classic Barista Edition is now the second best-selling branded product by sales within the entire milk category (i.e. cow’s milk and plant-based milk alternatives).

According to Oatly, the Oatly Bio Barista is characterized by a special creaminess and is perfect for use in hot drinks, offering a professional quality froth for coffees and milk-style beverages.



Over in North America, Oatly recently broadened its portfolio with Oatly Unsweetened and Oatly Super Basic, marking the company’s first major addition to its core beverage lineup in the United States in five years. Notably, Oatly Super Basic contains just four ingredients – water, oats, sea salt, and citrus zest fiber, a byproduct upcycled from the juice industry

“We want to make it easy for people to replace animal dairy products with plant-based offerings. That’s why we developed our new drink the way a large number of consumers have told us – a barista version in organic quality without compromises in terms of functionality or taste, produced with the best organically grown ingredients,” says Roland Griesebner, general manager, DACH & PL at Oatly.

Oatly also wants to expand its target group with the new product: “We are pleased to be able to expand our existing organic portfolio with an additional product after a long time and to now be able to offer our fans from the organic segment an even broader range,” he adds.



Here you can read a recent vegconomist report in which Oatly voices its concerns over recent misinformation in the media over vegan products.

Further information: oatly.com/de