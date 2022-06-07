Remilk Receives FDA Approval Allowing Sale of Non-Animal, Real Dairy Protein in USA

Remilk, an Israeli company developing animal-free dairy, has obtained self-affirmed GRAS (generally recognized as safe) status, in accordance with FDA requirements, signalling the entrance of its non-animal, real-dairy products in the USA.

GRAS status indicates that Remilk’s products have been considered safe for consumption in food and beverages and as such can be used to produce non-animal varieties of common dairy items such as ice cream, yogurt, and cream cheese. The company can now begin selling to CPGs, with sales projected to begin “in the coming quarters”.

Founded by CEO Aviv Wolff and CTO Ori Cohavi, Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through precision fermentation and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing.

The company raised $120 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round this January, and in April announced plans to build what it claims will be the world’s largest full-scale precision fermentation facility in Denmark, producing non-animal dairy protein in volumes equivalent to 50,000 cows each year.

“This is a key validation of the quality and safety of Remilk’s non-animal dairy protein and process,” said Aviv Wolff, CEO and co-founder of Remilk. “Regulatory approval in the U.S. represents another major milestone for our team and great news for the dairy product manufacturers and consumers seeking non-animal real-dairy products.

Wolff indicates that the US entrance will be the first of several international markets: “We are working diligently with regulators around the globe to be able to offer Remilk-made products to consumers in other countries. We strongly believe that the first regulators to adapt approval processes to alternative protein production systems will be those who benefit most from the availability of a stable, reliable supply of nutritious, affordable, sustainable foods in their countries.”