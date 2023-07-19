Sonic Milling & Federated Co-operatives Introduce Gold PURE Oat Beverages in Ecolean Packaging

Canadian company Pacific Ridge (PACRIDGE), which owns Sonic Milling, is introducing a new, more sustainable and nutritious way to process oats for plant-based beverages.
The new Gold PURE oat beverages will be available in Canadian Co-op grocery stores as a result of a partnership between Sonic Milling and Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL). The two organizations said they came together through their shared mission to develop community-focused and sustainable food. The technology introduced by Sonic Milling for processing oats is intended to guarantee a sustainable and nutritious drink.
“Our goal is to increase access to better quality, more nutritious and more sustainable plant-based products,” said PACRIDGE Chief Executive Officer Ken Grenier. “The strong synergies with FCL have resulted in a perfect partnership to trial our Sonic Milling™ technology and launch the new Co-op Gold PURE oat drinks made from sustainable oats in sustainable packaging.”
Partnership with FCL
The PACRIDGE partnership with FCL was guided by a shared goal of increasing access to locally grown crops while leaving the lowest possible environmental footprint. The FCL model is based on local, community-oriented, sustainable product ranges.
“The oats that are grown here in Tisdale, Saskatchewan are an important aspect of the sustainability of the product,” said Katelyn Rawlyk, Store Brands Specialist at FCL. “A shorter transport route for raw materials to be processed improves the product’s environmental footprint and the quality of the oats themselves is second to none.”
Sustainable packaging
Supplied by PACRIDGE, the new Co-op Gold PURE oat drinks are available in unsweetened, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. The offer also includes two creamier oat drinks for coffee in vanilla and original flavors.
