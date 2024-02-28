USA: “Sustainable” Irish Dairy Brand Truly Grass Fed Launches Gluten Free Oat Milks

Truly Grass Fed, a brand of animal milk and cheese products for the US market owned by Irish dairy cooperative Tirlán Ingredients, has launched Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk in two varieties; Truly Gluten Free Original Oat Milk and Truly Gluten Free Extra Creamy Oat Milk, both made from 100% Irish oats.

Tirlán Ingredients, previously known as Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited, under the umbrella of Glanbia Ireland DAC, employs over 1,500 people in Kilkenny Ireland. Its traditional milk proteins, whey proteins, cheese, butter, and casein products are sold to more than 100 countries annual turnover of over €1billion as of 2022. The company clearly has its eyes on the milk alternative sector as evidenced by this Veganuary post on its social channels from last month. It positions Truly Grass Fed as a premium brand of Irish dairy products “crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet”, and states it is on a mission to “do dairy better”, raising small herds of cows that “graze in open pastures for most of the year.”

The addition of an oat milk line seemingly aligns with such sustainability claims. It would be interesting to see whether, like many producers of conventional animal products, will there be an increased focus in this area if the products perform well.

“Truly Grass Fed cows live how nature intended; outside and free to roam,” states the company’s website, with various sustainability claims including that it has plans to improve reductions in energy usage, waste and emissions, and ensure 100% of its dairy ingredients are sustainably sourced.

For animal milk drinkers with a conscience

Jaclyn Crabbe, marketing director for Truly Grass Fed, explains the addition of oat milk to the brand’s portfolio: “By growing Truly Grass Fed into a new retail category, we are able to reach new customers who are looking to include plant-based products in their diet, need non-dairy alternatives or just want to enjoy the delicious taste of our pure, creamy oat milk.”

In addition to its sustainability claims, there are further claims towards ethics. “Our farmers share deep bonds with their herds, with sustainability and animal welfare always top priorities,” says the website. These products are clearly aimed towards those who frequently consume animal ingredients but wish to offset their impact on the planet or ease their eco-anxiety. “We’re excited for customers to experience the brand in a new way with our gluten-free oat milk,” said Crabbe.

The brand claims that Truly Gluten Free, produced in Ireland and sold in the USA, uses oats that have a low CO2 footprint, and that any waste from the company’s oat mill is recycled as an animal feed ingredient or goes to composting, resulting in zero finished product waste.

“From the way we source our oats at Irish family farms to our recycled packaging, Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk is a continuation of our commitment to remaining sustainable on all fronts,” said Conor O’Donovan, General Manager at Truly Grass Fed. “In addition to being environmentally responsible, we also pride ourselves on delivering superior products. Thanks to Ireland’s temperate climate and strong rainfall, we get the highest quality oats with a delicious nutty flavor that makes our oat milk one-of-a-kind.”

The Truly Gluten Free line is available at select The Fresh Market locations and will soon be available in additional retail stores including Lowes Foods and Natural Grocers.

More information: trulyglutenfree.com