US: Most Alt Milk Consumers Do Not Follow a Plant-Based Diet

In a US consumer survey for Q3 2023, consumer research firm Brightfield Group has uncovered insights into the motivations of different demographics for choosing alt milks.

As reported by The Food Institute, the survey shows that digestive health is the most common motivator across all age groups, cited by 38.1% of consumers. This is followed by allergies or intolerances and a desire for variety, both at 23%. 22.6% of consumers believe plant milks have a better nutritional profile, while 19.1% prefer their taste over dairy.

The vast majority of alt milk consumers are not vegan or plant-based; just 4.8% cite this as a motivation, though this figure is slightly higher among Millennials (7.2%) and Gen Z (6.3%). 44.5% of consumers say they do not conform to any particular diet.

Women drive alt milk purchases

By gender, women are far more likely to purchase plant milks, with 60.3% having done so in the past six months compared to 39.3% of men. Many consumers say they prefer to use different milks for different applications, with a significant proportion buying both dairy and plant-based milks.

By brand, Silk is by far the most recognized milk alternative, named by 68.6% of consumers. It is followed by Oatly (14.3%), Califia Farms (7.9%), Blue Diamond (6.1%), and Planet Oat (5.5%).

Sales continue to rise

Previous research by Brightfield found that even though the rising cost of living had led to reduced sales of some plant-based products, milk alternatives continued to rise in popularity in the US. In January, almost a quarter of survey participants said they had bought almond milk in the past three months.

This trend is also visible elsewhere in the world; a recent study by Germany’s University of Hohenheim found high rates of acceptance of milk alternatives in Europe, after sales increased by a huge 49% between 2020 and 2022. Willingness to buy the products increased further when consumers had more information about their benefits.

“Answers to questions like: What is the product made of? What is the production process like? Is it healthier? Is it more sustainable? How can I prepare it? Should be easy to find,” said researchers Dr. Beate Gebhardt and Rebecca Hansen.