Minor Figures Expands into Whole Foods USA – Free Tasting Events From Tomorrow

Co-founded by Stu Forsyth (formerly of KeepCup), Minor Figures has been growing 30x faster than the shelf stable plant-based milk category for the US. To celebrate the expansion, the brand will be launching FREEDAYs in select cities. FREEDAYs started out as the brand’s special way of supporting local cafes during the pandemic. For a whole day, Minor Figures has donated free oat m*lk to each cafe so that they can give out free oat m*lk coffee to anyone who attends the below events.