Minor Figures Expands into Whole Foods USA – Free Tasting Events From Tomorrow

Minor Figures, the UK-based brand known for making plant-based, carbon neutral, and barista standard coffee products, announces the launch of its Organic Oat M*lk at all Whole Foods located in the US mid-Atlantic region, including Pittsburgh, Charlottesville, Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.



Co-founded by Stu Forsyth (formerly of KeepCup), Minor Figures has been growing 30x faster than the shelf stable plant-based milk category for the US. To celebrate the expansion, the brand will be launching FREEDAYs in select cities. FREEDAYs started out as the brand’s special way of supporting local cafes during the pandemic. For a whole day, Minor Figures has donated free oat m*lk to each cafe so that they can give out free oat m*lk coffee to anyone who attends the below events.

The events will run through the month of April:

4/9 | Commonwealth Joe in Arlington, Virginia

4/16 | Slipstream in Washington, DC

4/23 | Roastology in Richmond, Virginia

4/30 | KLVN Coffee Lab in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

As of last year, all of the brand’s carbon emissions are offset, making all Minor Figures products 100% carbon neutral.

