Miyoko’s Creamery and Renewal Mill Collaborate to Tackle Food Waste With 100% Upcycled Vegan Cookies

Miyoko’s Creamery and Renewal Mill, both female-owned companies from Northern California, have joined forces to launch a cookie made entirely from upcycled and plant-based ingredients.

“A vegan, upcycled soft-baked cookie that tackles food waste is a marker of a food system renaissance.”

The partnership has resulted in the “creamery of tomorrow” with vegan salted peanut butter cookies, which are now made with Miyoko’s Creamery European Style Cultured Vegan Butter. This marks the first co-branded, upcycled product using Miyoko’s Creamery Ingredients.

Renewal Mill, an upcycled food and baking products company, is the winner of the 2022 Natural Products Expo West NEXTY Award for “Best New Planet-Forward Product”, for its upcycled Matcha Chip Cookie Mix. The NEXTY Awards celebrate the “most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry”. It is part of Expo West, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California.

“According to Project Drawdown, a leading climate change research organization, reducing food waste and eating a more plant-rich diet are two of the top three things we can do to stay below 2 degrees of global climate warming,” said Caroline Cotto, Renewal Mill’s co-founder.

“Creating artisan cookies made with Renewal Mill’s upcycled ingredients and Miyoko’s Creamery plant milk butter is a delicious way to help achieve both of these goals and to put power back into the hands of consumers to make a difference,” she adds.

Jennifer Kaplan, Director of Sustainability at Miyoko’s Creamery added, “A vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, upcycled soft-baked cookie that tackles food waste is a marker of a food system renaissance. What a dream come true to have a partner like Renewal Mill, who is revolutionizing the industry by finding delicious homes for rescued ingredients like our end-of-run butter.”

Kaplan enthuses: “We can’t wait for everyone to try our collaborative peanut butter cookie and taste how great doing good can be.”

The product is debuting at Natural Product Expo West, taking place March 9-12, 2022. Samples of the new Salted Peanut Butter Cookies will be available at Booth #5684.