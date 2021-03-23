Moo Free Sees 300% Surge in Online Sales as Market For Vegan Chocolate Continues to Grow

British vegan chocolate brand Moo Free has reported a 300 percent rise in online sales over the past year, as plant-based products continue to see worldwide success and accordingly the demand for vegan-friendly confectionary rises exponentially.

Moo Free was founded over ten years ago by Mike and Andrea Jessop, who are intolerant to lactose and gluten respectively. After the bran initially launched its dairy-free Easter eggs, demand proved so strong that the couple remortgaged their house to invest in machinery. The company quickly grew, with customers eager for chocolates free from dairy, soy, gluten, and palm oil.

All Moo Free’s chocolates are approved by the Vegan Society, and the brand’s packaging only uses recyclable materials. The chocolates are made ethically, with the Everyday range using UTZ/Rainforest Alliance cocoa and the Premium range using ethically produced organic cocoa from the Dominican Republic.

In the past two years, Moo Free’s chocolates have been accepted into the Guild of Fine Foods and launched at outlets such as David Lloyd Fitness and Marwell Zoo. Last year, the company invested a significant amount in new branding. It is now working with a marketing agency to promote the brand, and expects double-digit growth figures over the coming year.

As sales of plant-based foods continue to boom, even conventional chocolate brands such as Bounty, Galaxy, and Lindt are launching vegan options. The vegan chocolate market is expected to see significant growth by 2027.

“We have enjoyed seeing the online shop continue to grow, especially in 2020 where sales were particularly strong,” said Moo Free CEO Andrea Jessop. “With the popularity of vegan and plant-based diets, we are forecasting a very buoyant year ahead.”

