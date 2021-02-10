Mora Mora Continues to Conquer Mexican Market with its Plantbased Restaurants and Products

Born in Mexico City in 2014, Mora Mora is a vegan restaurant chain with a focus on health. Today it has nine brick and mortar locations throughout the city, 17 digital kitchens and a digital supermarket.

Last year, Mora Mora took advantage of the pandemic to strengthen its digital business model by launching Mora Market. This was so successful that in March 2020 the company opened a physical location, the first 100% plant-based supermarket in Mexico. Here you can find everything from whole fruits to supplements, cleaning products and products made by Mora Mora.

Founded by Miriam Zaga and Daniel Navas, Mora Mora now has a team of 120 people. In the words of the founders, “It is very important that we are all aligned with creating change on the planet and that Mora Mora’s actions contribute to a better world, so we set an example by being responsible consumers and eating a 100% plant-based diet.”

