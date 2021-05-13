Motif Announces Transformative Technologies For “Cheese That Actually Stretches and Melts” & “Meat With Marbleized Fat Just Like a Ribeye”

Motif FoodWorks today announces it has gained exclusive access to food technologies with the potential to transform the consumer experience with plant-based meat and cheese. Motif claims that the two technologies “hold the promise to address two of the most significant challenges in plant-based foods.”

These two challenges are: achieving melt and stretch in plant-based cheese, and producing healthier fat that marblizes in plant-based meat.

Current options which address the underlying challenges of producing cheese and meat that replicate the eating experience of animal products, rely heavily on saturated fats, which is undesirable for a number of reasons.

“Leveraging two exclusive technologies […] will enable plant-based cheese on a sandwich or pizza that actually stretches and melts to plant-based meat with marbleized fat just like a ribeye or a NY strip.”

Through its relationship with Coasun, Inc. and the University of Guelph, Motif will have exclusive access to two advanced ingredient design tools that will solve these critical industry challenges and close key deltas in taste, texture and nutrition.

Through this expanded collaboration, Motif will have exclusive access to:

Extrudable fat technology: Unique oleogel technology that replicates animal fat, allowing for more authentic fat textures, such as marbling, in plant-based meats—acquired from Coasun.

Unique oleogel technology that replicates animal fat, allowing for more authentic fat textures, such as marbling, in plant-based meats—acquired from Coasun. Prolamin technology: Uses plant-based ingredients to improve the texture of plant-based cheese, allowing it to melt, bubble, and stretch like animal-derived dairy—licensed from the University of Guelph.

“Today’s plant-based meat and cheese alternatives lack the pleasure associated with eating the real thing. We want to change that at Motif,” said Stefan Baier, Motif’s Head of Food Science.

“Leveraging two exclusive technologies through our collaboration with Coasun and the University of Guelph, Motif will enable performance in plant-based foods previously unheard of—from plant-based cheese on a sandwich or pizza that actually stretches and melts to plant-based meat with marbleized fat just like a ribeye or a NY strip.”

“Collaborating with the entire R&D team at Motif FoodWorks has been a rewarding experience, and we’re excited to further explore the implications our advanced plant-based technology will have on the industry together,” said Professor Alejandro Marangoni.

Share article: share

share

share

email