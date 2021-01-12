Nafsika’s Garden Vegan Cheese Launches in Europe and the UAE

Founded by Nafsika Antypas, executive producer and host of a TV show called “Plant-Based by Nafsika,” which remains the only leading vegan lifestyle based mainstream television program aired (and on the A&E Network), and is the author of several upcoming books, including, “The Plant-Based Switch” and “Ghosted.”

Nafsika’s Garden reports high demand in North America, for its product line offering plant-based cheeses of several varieties, including smoked gouda, Greek feta, and cream cheese.

Antypas says of the products, “Unless you’re missing the cholesterol, you won’t have an issue switching to my dairy-free products.”